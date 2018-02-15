This is fun. It’s a fantasy map generator with the following rules:

Project goal is a procedurally generated map for my Medieval Dynasty simulator. Map should be interactive, scalable, fast and plausible. There should be enought space to place at least 500 manors within 7 regions. The imagined area is about 200.000 km2.

Just click and there’s a new map generated on the fly.

Martin O’Leary’s generator is still my favorite, but I think there is plenty of room in the world for procedurally generated fantasy maps.