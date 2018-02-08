How Different Income Groups Spend Money
When you don’t make much money, your focus is on housing, food, and important things like staying alive. However, as income increases and you can more easily cover living expenses, the extra cash goes elsewhere.
I remember being a poor graduate student, and a friend a couple years ahead of me had been working a six-figure job already. My spending radar was on two-dollar taco night at Rubio’s at the time. So any extra spending money was foreign to me.
I asked, “What do you do with that?”
He replied, “You find ways to spend it.”
But on what? Here’s what people spend their money on in a year, grouped by income level. The numbers are based on estimates from the 2016 Consumer Expenditure Survey, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics runs annually.
Overall Spending
Here’s how different income groups spend their money each in a year. Reading up and down, you get percentage breakdowns, and reading across you get average annual spending.
Housing
Buying a house made me feel all grown up suddenly. I expected a similar, sudden jump here. That’s not the case. The growth is pretty steady for spending related to owning a house. As expected, rent spending goes down with income.
Utilities
With more property comes higher costs to run and maintain the household.
$6,500
Household Operations
$4,800
Household Furnishings
$5,400
Housekeeping Supplies
$1,100
Food and Beverages
More people spend more on food at home than food away from home, but once you reach the second to highest income level, spending on food away from home takes the lead.
Vehicle Purchases
One square equals $100.
This is for net outlay, which is purchase price minus trade-in value.
$7,500
Gasoline and Motor Oil
$2,900
Public and Other Transportation
This category includes airlines, and I’m guessing the extra spending comes from travel.
$2,900
Health Insurance
One square equals $100.
$6,600
Medical Services
$1,900
Drugs and Medical Supplies
$1,100
Pensions and Social Security
One square equals $100.
After living expenses are covered, people save for retirement, and of course, those with higher incomes can afford to save much more. Percentage-wise, this is the biggest spending difference by far between the low- and high-income groups.
$29,800
Life and Other Personal Insurance
$1,200
Notes
- The data comes from the Consumer Expenditure Survey, which is run by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. They offer a number of aggregated cross-sections. You can also download the microdata, but it’s not weighted for all states yet.
- I made these charts in R with a variation of this unit chart tutorial. I edited in Illustrator. Mostly though, this was an excuse to figure out how to use ai2html the right way with my site setup.
Chart Types Used
Mosaic Plot
Also known as a Marimekko diagram, this chart uses the width and height of rectangles to represent separate variables. It can be useful to represent multidimensional data.
Unit Chart
A symbol is used for each unit to place emphasis on individuals or objects.
