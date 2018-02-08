How Different Income Groups Spend Money

Mo Money Mo Problems —The Notorious B.I.G.

When you don’t make much money, your focus is on housing, food, and important things like staying alive. However, as income increases and you can more easily cover living expenses, the extra cash goes elsewhere.

I remember being a poor graduate student, and a friend a couple years ahead of me had been working a six-figure job already. My spending radar was on two-dollar taco night at Rubio’s at the time. So any extra spending money was foreign to me.

I asked, “What do you do with that?”

He replied, “You find ways to spend it.”

But on what? Here’s what people spend their money on in a year, grouped by income level. The numbers are based on estimates from the 2016 Consumer Expenditure Survey, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics runs annually.

Overall Spending

Here’s how different income groups spend their money each in a year. Reading up and down, you get percentage breakdowns, and reading across you get average annual spending.

Housing

Buying a house made me feel all grown up suddenly. I expected a similar, sudden jump here. That’s not the case. The growth is pretty steady for spending related to owning a house. As expected, rent spending goes down with income.

$15k to <$30k

$30k to <$40k

$40k to <$50k

$50k to <$70k

Pensions and Social Security

One square equals $100.

After living expenses are covered, people save for retirement, and of course, those with higher incomes can afford to save much more. Percentage-wise, this is the biggest spending difference by far between the low- and high-income groups.

Life and Other Personal Insurance

Notes

  • The data comes from the Consumer Expenditure Survey, which is run by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. They offer a number of aggregated cross-sections. You can also download the microdata, but it’s not weighted for all states yet.
  • I made these charts in R with a variation of this unit chart tutorial. I edited in Illustrator. Mostly though, this was an excuse to figure out how to use ai2html the right way with my site setup.

