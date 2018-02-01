Bruises

Posted to Data Art  |  Tags: , , ,  |  Nathan Yau

Musician Kaki King’s daughter suffers from a condition (Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura) where her body attacks her own platelets, which leads to spontaneous bruising and burst blood vessels. In coping with the stress as a parent who can only do so much for her suffering child, King collaborated with information designer Giorgia Lupi.

The result: a mix of personal data collection, reflection, music, and data art entitled Bruises — The Data We Don’t See.

Watch the full piece below:

Love Lupi’s continuous path towards less sterile data.

