Is there something wrong with democracy?

Posted to Infographics  |  Tags: ,  |  Nathan Yau

Max Fisher and Amanda Taub, for The New York Times, answer the question with a video and charts. And if you’re wondering how they generated a high resolution chart to video, Adam Pearce has you covered.

Favorites

Causes of Death

There are many ways to die. Cancer. Infection. Mental. External. This is how different groups of people died over the past 10 years, visualized by age.

10 Best Data Visualization Projects of 2017

It was a rough year, which brought about a lot of good work. Here are my favorite data visualization projects of the year.

Best Data Visualization Projects of 2016

Here are my favorites for the year.

Famous Movie Quotes as Charts

In celebration of their 100-year anniversary, the American Film Institute …