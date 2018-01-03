If you’re looking to acquaint yourself with R — the non-coding aspects of the language — the brief Field Guide to the R Ecosystem by Mark Sellers might help.

Perhaps, you’re a hobbyist R user, who’d like to provide more information to your company in order to make a case for adopting R? Maybe you’re part of a support team who’ll be building out infrastructure to support R in your business, but don’t know the first thing about R. You might be a manager or executive keen to support the development of an advanced analytics capability within your organisation. In all of these cases, the field guide should be useful to you.

Useful.

If you want to learn coding with R though, get into tutorials and examples, and you pick up the stuff in this guide in the process of learning.