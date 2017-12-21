The New York Times is back at it in explaining the creative process. A couple of years ago they explained the making of a Justin Bieber song. This time they talked to Ed Sheeran and his collaborators about the making of their hit song Shape of You. The musicians talk and the visualization serves as a backdrop.
Ed Sheeran’s creative process explained with music visualization
