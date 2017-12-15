R data structures for Excel users

Posted to Coding  |  Tags: ,  |  Nathan Yau

Introducing yourself to R as an Excel user can be tricky, especially when you don’t have much programming experience. It requires that you switch from one mental model of the data that exists in an interactive spreadsheet to one that exists in vectors and lists. Steph de Silva provides a translation of these data structures for Excel users.

