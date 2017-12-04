Drawing with noise

Posted to Coding  |  Tags: , ,  |  Nathan Yau

This looks like a fun Processing tutorial by Etienne Jacob. Use noise to draw organic-ish loopy GIFs. I bet the logic could be ported to R.

Favorites

Where People Run in Major Cities

There are many exercise apps that allow you to keep track of your running, riding, and other activities. Record speed, …

Divorce and Occupation

Some jobs tend towards higher divorce rates. Some towards lower. Salary also probably plays a role.

10 Best Data Visualization Projects of 2015

These are my picks for the best of 2015. As usual, they could easily appear in a different order on a different day, and there are projects not on the list that were also excellent.

Most popular porn searches, by state

We’ve seen that we can learn from what people search for, through the eyes of Google suggestions: state stereotypes, national …