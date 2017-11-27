Anna Vital, in collaboration with the Google News Lab, shows the search popularity of chart types, books about charts, and tools for charting. The project is called The Visualization Universe. It surprises me to see some chart types so high on the list, such as the Gantt chart and Ishikawa diagram, but maybe that’s more of an indicator of where I am in the visualization spectrum.
Chart search popularity
Favorites
