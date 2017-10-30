As the list of sexual assault allegations grows for Harvey Weinstein (and many others who abused their power), Axios charted the time between events and public allegations. Painful decades.
Charts shows time between assaults and public allegations
Favorites
One Dataset, Visualized 25 Ways
“Let the data speak” they say. But what happens when the data rambles on and on?
The Best Data Visualization Projects of 2011
I almost didn’t make a best-of list this year, but as I clicked through the year’s post, it was hard …
Famous Movie Quotes as Charts
In celebration of their 100-year anniversary, the American Film Institute selected the 100 most memorable quotes from American cinema, and …