Gyroscope to automatically track your health data

I’m surprised I’m just now hearing about Gyroscope. It’s an app that automatically tracks your health data and then generates reports, both digitally and in print format. An “OS for the human body” it says.
Favorites
Reviving the Statistical Atlas of the United States with New Data
Due to budget cuts, there is no plan for an updated atlas. So I recreated the original 1870 Atlas using today’s publicly available data.
19 Maps That Will Blow Your Mind and Change the Way You See the World. Top All-time. You Won’t Believe Your Eyes. Watch.
Many lists of maps promise to change the way you see the world, but this one actually does.
One Dataset, Visualized 25 Ways
“Let the data speak” they say. But what happens when the data rambles on and on?