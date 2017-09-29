Grid map variations

Posted to Maps  |  Tags:  |  Nathan Yau

Grid maps are a useful way to show state-level data, as they give equal visual weight to each state and maintain a bit of geographic location for quicker referencing. Each news organization varies the grid locations ever so slightly. Jane Pong collected a number of them to show the differences in this fun little interactive.

