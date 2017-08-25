As the final episode of Game of Thrones nears, Kavya Sukumar for Vox looked at the colors used in each episode. More relevant if you’ve seen the show, the wideout view makes it easy to pick out themes and events so that you can reminisce about all the characters who died.
Color profiles of every Game of Thrones episode
Favorites
The Most Unisex Names in US History
Moving on from the most trendy names in US history, let’s look at the most unisex ones. Some names have …
How We Spend Our Money, a Breakdown
We know spending changes when you have more money. Here’s by how much.
Jobs Charted by State and Salary
Jobs and pay can vary a lot depending on where you live, based on 2013 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Here’s an interactive to look.