I gave my son his first bar graph lesson today. Let’s just appreciate this moment for a second.
Son’s First Bar Graph Lesson
Think Like a Statistician – Without the Math
I call myself a statistician, because, well, I’m a statistics graduate student. However, the most important things I’ve learned are less formal, but have proven extremely useful when working/playing with data.
