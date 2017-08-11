Machine learning to find spy planes

Posted to Statistics  |  Tags: , ,  |  Nathan Yau

Last year, BuzzFeed News went looking for surveillance flight paths from the FBI and Homeland Security. Peter Aldhous describes how they did it. They used machine learning — a random forest algorithm to be more specific — to find the spy planes, which as you might expect tended to circle around more than normal flights.

