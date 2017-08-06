Interactive shows map projections with a face

Posted to Maps  |  Tags:  |  Nathan Yau

We’ve seen faces as map projections before, but this is 63 projections on one page. Plus, you can click and drag to change the center points to see how different parts of the face change.

Favorites

Interactive: When Do Americans Leave For Work?

We don’t all start our work days at the same time, despite what morning rush hour might have you think.

Where People Run in Major Cities

There are many exercise apps that allow you to keep track of your running, riding, and other activities. Record speed, …

Who is Older and Younger than You

Here’s a chart to show you how long you have until you start to feel your age.

Causes of Death

There are many ways to die. Cancer. Infection. Mental. External. This is how different groups of people died over the past 10 years, visualized by age.