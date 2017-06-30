Empty bladder, full bladder

I always enjoy the data sketches that Mona Chalabi posts on Instagram. She takes typically everyday data and sketches them or uses props to communicate the actual meaning. Check them out if you aren’t familiar. In her most recent sketch, Chalabi used fruit to compare an empty bladder and stomach to a full bladder and stomach.

Source: Nanomedicine Volume I, 1999 #datasketch A post shared by Mona Chalabi (@mona_chalabi) on Jun 28, 2017 at 9:39am PDT