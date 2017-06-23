Parts of America that most resemble the future

Posted to Maps  |  Tags: , ,  |  Nathan Yau

The Census Bureau released estimates for demographic breakdowns for each county — in 2060. With these estimates as the baseline, Niraj Chokshi and Quoctrung Bui for The Upshot compared it against current population estimates. The result is a map of counties most resembling the past, present, and future.

Clark County, which occupies that corner of Nevada, is the county that most looks like the United States of 2060 in terms of race, Hispanic ethnicity, age and gender, according to new data from the Census Bureau. It was followed by Contra Costa and Solano Counties in California’s Bay Area.

Kind of looks like the inverse of white percentages.

Favorites

The Changing American Diet

See what we ate on an average day, for the past several decades.

Shifting Incomes for American Jobs

For various occupations, the difference between the person who makes the most and the one who makes the least can be significant.

Marrying Age

People get married at various ages, but there are definite trends that vary across demographic groups. What do these trends look like?

Life expectancy changes

The data goes back to 1960 and up to the most current estimates for 2009. Each line represents a country.