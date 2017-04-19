I know, it’s only April 2017, but some senators and representatives have some extra planning to as they figure out how to persuade midterm voters to re-elect them when the voters went a different direction for the presidential election. Kevin Schaul and Kevin Uhrmacher for The Washington Post use a scatterplot and scrollytelling to explain.
Senators and Reps whose voting doesn’t quite match the constituent’s
Favorites
Divorce Rates for Different Groups
We know when people usually get married. We know who never marries. Finally, it’s time to look at the other side: divorce and remarriage.
10 Best Data Visualization Projects of 2015
These are my picks for the best of 2015. As usual, they could easily appear in a different order on a different day, and there are projects not on the list that were also excellent.
Most popular porn searches, by state
We’ve seen that we can learn from what people search for, through the eyes of Google suggestions: state stereotypes, national …