Republicans’ health care plan compared against Obamacare

Based on estimates from the Kaiser Family Foundation, Kevin Quealy and Margot Sanger-Katz for The Upshot compare the tax credits for individuals under the Republicans’ proposed health care plan against Obamacare.

The biggest losers under the change would be older Americans with low incomes who live in high-cost areas. Those are the people who benefited most from Obamacare.

For some people, the new tax credit system will be more generous. The winners are likely to be younger, earn higher incomes and live in areas where the cost of health insurance is low.

Hm.

