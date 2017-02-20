To celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the National Art Center in Tokyo, Emmanuelle Moureaux made the Forest of Numbers.

The installation “Forest of Numbers” visualized the decade of the future from 2017 to 2026, created a sense of stillness across the large exhibition space. More than 60,000 pieces of suspended numeral figures from 0 to 9 were regularly aligned in three dimensional grids. A section was removed, created a path that cut through the installation, invited visitors to wonder inside the colorful forest filled with numbers.