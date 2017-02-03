How different languages represent van Gogh

Posted to Network Visualization  |  Tags: , ,  |  Nathan Yau

Christian Laesser takes an abstract look at how different languages represent Vincent van Gogh through various Wikipedia pages

The visualization explores how different languages present Van Gogh’s work and life by images. Inspired by Geolinguistic Contrasts in Wikipedia. The viz tries to show different narative strategies by showing the image type, origin date and authorship. You can reveal the connections between languages by hovering the images.

I’m not quite convinced this helps with understanding, but I appreciate the experimentation.

