Map who “likes” television shows on Facebook, by ZIP code, and you get a good idea of cultural boundaries. This is what Josh Katz for the Upshot did for 50 of the most liked shows in the United States, finding three distinct regions: “cities and their suburbs; rural areas; and what we’re calling the extended Black Belt.”
U.S. culture through TV show geography
Many lists of maps promise to change the way you see the world, but this one actually does.
Reviving the Statistical Atlas of the United States with New Data
Due to budget cuts, there is no plan for an updated atlas. So I recreated the original 1870 Atlas using today’s publicly available data.
Jobs Charted by State and Salary
Jobs and pay can vary a lot depending on where you live, based on 2013 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Here’s an interactive to look.