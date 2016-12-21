Following the carbon dioxide

Posted to Maps  |  Tags: , ,  |  Nathan Yau

This animated visualization from NASA Goddard Space Flight Center shows a model of carbon dioxide swirl around the planet, “using observations from NASA’s Orbiting Carbon Observatory (OCO-2) satellite.”

