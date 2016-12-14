Handwriting with a neural network

Continuing the neural network explorations, Shan Carter and team of Google Brain and Cloud, look at how a network deals with handwriting by placing them in the same space.

The black box reputation of machine learning models is well deserved, but we believe part of that reputation has been born from the programming context into which they have been locked into. The experience of having an easily inspectable model available in the same programming context as the interactive visualization environment (here, javascript) proved to be very productive for prototyping and exploring new ideas for this post.

Side note: Been seeing a lot of Google experiments the past couple of weeks. I like it. Is it because it’s December, or are they just feeling more experimental these days?